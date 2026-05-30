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May features a double celestial event. This month, there are two full moons because the lunar cycle is shorter than the calendar month of May. Which means that we had a regular full moon in the beginning of the month, and at the end we have a blue moon.

While the moon doesn’t actually look blue, certain atmospheric conditions, such as the presence of smoke or dust particles, can scatter certain wavelengths of light and give the moon a bluish tinge.

What is a blue moon?

A blue moon is typically defined as the second full moon that occurs within a calendar month. Since there are roughly 29.5 days between full moons, most months have only one full moon. However, according to NASA, a month can occasionally have two full moons, making the second a blue moon.

How many blue moons occur in 2026?

The only blue moon of 2026 will occur on Sunday, May 31.

How rare is a full blue moon?