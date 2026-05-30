May features a double celestial event. This month, there are two full moons because the lunar cycle is shorter than the calendar month of May. Which means that we had a regular full moon in the beginning of the month, and at the end we have a blue moon.
While the moon doesn’t actually look blue, certain atmospheric conditions, such as the presence of smoke or dust particles, can scatter certain wavelengths of light and give the moon a bluish tinge.
What is a blue moon?
A blue moon is typically defined as the second full moon that occurs within a calendar month. Since there are roughly 29.5 days between full moons, most months have only one full moon. However, according to NASA, a month can occasionally have two full moons, making the second a blue moon.
How many blue moons occur in 2026?
People are also reading…
The only blue moon of 2026 will occur on Sunday, May 31.
How rare is a full blue moon?
The frequency of blue moons can vary. Some years might have no blue moons at all, while others might have two. It's a relatively rare event, which is why the phrase "once in a blue moon" has come to be used to describe something that happens infrequently.