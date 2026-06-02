“It’s just a river system at that point,” she said, and not what the government intended when it built dams to hold back multiple years’ worth of supply while powering millions of homes. “It’s really that infrastructure that is the foundation of the prosperity of the Southwestern United States.”

Strong El Niño 'might buy us some time'

The likely economic devastation does not mean that residents of Arizona cities would soon lose access to tap water, she said. Phoenix and its neighbors have been drilling wells and swinging deals locally to augment supplies from the Salt River watershed. They are positioned to keep water flowing, but it is likely to cost more, and it will speed up groundwater depletion. City regulations restricting outdoor watering would likely follow, she said.

Such little storage also calls into question whether water that the Southwest’s various users have previously left in Lake Mead for later use — effectively lending the reservoir their water under a system called Intentionally Created Surplus — would be readily available at the same time as all users call for their normal allocations.

Leaving so little water behind the dams would, according to the researchers, create “conflicting political pressure from all directions” to refill Flaming Gorge, keep Lake Powell operating safely, send a normal volume downstream from Powell to Mead and prevent a major drawdown of Mead.

“Obviously,” they wrote, “not all of these outcomes can be achieved simultaneously.”