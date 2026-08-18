While the American Federation for Children celebrated the demise of the initiative, the organization, which supports vouchers, acknowledged that the ESA program still must be reformed in some way.

"The status quo is supported by less than 10% of voters, while a super-majority want a program that both works for families and ensures responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars,'' CEO Tommy Schultz said in a statement. "The time is now to shore up Arizona's ESA program with practical solutions, bringing it in line with every other similar program in the country, to sustain it for generations to come.''

Montenegro also acknowledged that keeping Prop. 212 off the ballot this year doesn't make the issue go away.

"Arizona families dodged a bullet,'' said the Republican House speaker from Goodyear. "But we can be sure the unions and their out-of-state funders will be back again next time.''

Montenegro said his focus is making sure the program is "strengthened and protected against future attacks.''

Initiative supporter Lewis, for her part, is working against that — with her eye on the legislative seats to be decided in the November election.

"We have a Legislature right now that is dead set against any guardrails for the voucher program, even the basic things like fingerprinting,'' she said.

"Clearly, we need a new Legislature,'' Lewis said. "We've always known that.''

And if there is a shift in political power away from Republicans, she said, the changes sought in Prop. 212 could be enacted without having to go to the ballot. Lewis said she believes that is an attainable goal.