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BUCKEYE — A Buckeye teacher’s aide is in jail after threatening to shoot up a school in a social media post, according to police.

Buckeye police received a tip on Sept. 1 regarding a threat of a school shooting posted to Instagram, according to spokesperson Carissa Planalp. Police traced the post back to Westpark Elementary School within the Buckeye Elementary School District, she said.

Sharde Booker, 21, made the post while she was at the school, according to Planalp. Booker was employed as a paraprofessional at the school and was arrested on the evening of Sept. 1. It was not known how long she worked at the school.

There was no ongoing threat to the campus, Planalp said.

Booker admitted to making the post and acknowledged the seriousness of making a post about a school shooting, court documents said.

Booker is due back in court on Sept. 17, according to court records. She faces charges of interfering with an educational institution and threats, Planalp said.

In a statement, Buckeye Elementary School District said it immediately cooperated with law enforcement during the investigation but that it is limited in what personnel information it can provide.