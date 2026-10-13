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TEMPE — Police have submitted 98 counts of voyeurism and two counts of bestiality against a former Tempe Union High School District employee who was accused of downloading footage of students undressing.

In August, former district surveillance officer Antony Cruz was accused of downloading footage from security cameras of girls changing in the dance room while the girls' locker room was undergoing renovations. He initially faced seven counts of voyeurism.

Erin Pellett, Maricopa County Attorney General's Office spokesperson, confirmed the charges, saying they were under review and a charging decision had not been made. Pellett declined to provide further information.

It was unclear if the bestiality charges involved Cruz's time at Tempe Union, or if footage was found separately on his devices during the investigation. The Tempe Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Megan Sterling, a Tempe Union spokesperson, said the district's understanding was that the voyeurism charges were based on how many times a girl appeared in a video, not based on how many girls were in the videos in total. For example, if a girl was seen in five different videos, that would equate to five voyeurism charges, she said.

Cruz, 28, who was arrested on Aug. 22, was accused of watching the footage for weeks in July after students returned to school. He downloaded video clips ranging from 4 minutes to 2 hours long, and eventually viewed the videos and photos from his home in Phoenix on a Saturday, according to court documents. He told investigators he looked at the images 50 times.