Originally intended as a three-year lease, tenants may stay longer depending on their circumstances. Assistant Superintendent of Chino Valley Unified Marty Campitelli said the district can offer one of its 10 units as transitional housing for staff who are relocating or going through a divorce.

Still, gathering funds to build new housing on district property can be challenging.

In Prescott Unified, the district gathered a third of the funds, roughly $500,000, from a federal grant distributed through the Arizona Department of Education to be used exclusively for teacher housing. Another third came from the district's own funds and the last $500,000 came from the city of Prescott in exchange for putting first responders and city personnel in two of the six units for the next 30 years.

In Chino Valley, Campitelli said the district had received grants to build teacher housing, but they also put in a million of their own dollars, which could take the district two decades before they repay their debts. He said the district was able to secure some good teachers in the long run through this initiative, but it's not looking to make any future additions.

The district has also experienced a decline in enrollment, making the need to hire new teachers less of an issue than when the housing was initially built.

“The financial commitment is sometimes hard to look at when we're looking at our budget, especially in slimmer times as now. But ultimately, I'm very proud of the fact that we have this — that we can offer this to a number of employees,” Campitelli said.

In Pima County, Baboquivari Unified has a total of 41 units for its staff with plans to expand further, according to Diaz.