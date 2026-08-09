Kent Taylor, the business manager for Learning Foundation and Performing Arts, said declining enrollment has greatly impacted the district’s budget, and the district took action last year by reducing staff to match the smaller student body.

This school year, he said the district took it a couple of steps further. Additional staff reductions, consolidated positions and bus routes, shared staffing between campuses and reduced employee benefits save about $750,000.

According to Taylor, the district’s budget estimates took a conservative approach and factored a lower head count than its actual enrollment for the 2026-27 school year. He also said staff reductions would not impact the 10-to-1 student-to-staff ratio.

“Multiple hats are being worn,” Taylor said. “It was difficult. We had staff members that had been with us for over twenty years that we had to really sit down and decide, 'How are we going to make this work?’”

Declining enrollments also impacted the standing of one of the state’s oldest charter school networks.

Edkey, which opened just two years after Arizona’s charter school law passed in 1994, met with the state board to discuss the future of its eight contracts under probation.

Nicholas Strange, the CEO of Edkey, said the network operated at a loss of about $15 million in the 2023-24 school year, and a $12 million loss in the 2024-25 school year. According to Strange, the district has since undergone a major restructuring to correct its financial performance.