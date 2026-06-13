Claim could be first of its kind in Arizona

The second claim, however, could be the first of its kind in Arizona, Tony Napolitano, senior attorney for the Goldwater Institute, said. The suit claims that the city’s requirement of affordable housing in the request is an unlawful imposition of an inclusionary housing requirement.

Arizona is one of a few states that prohibits mandatory inclusionary zoning, meaning that generally, a city cannot require affordable housing to be included in a project as a condition of its approval. However, cities can offer incentives for developers that voluntarily adopt inclusionary zoning.

However, it is common for cities to include an affordable housing requirement in their requests for proposals. Phoenix has issued several requests that require developers to include affordable housing in their proposals, and other surrounding cities, like Tempe, have also included similar requirements.

“A lot of RFPs have affordable housing provisions in them, but the Legislature draws the line between requiring it and incentivizing it,” Napolitano said. “It will be an excellent case in terms of how the courts want to go with it.”

Preschool mentioned as public benefit

In its submission to the city, Pennrose proposed using some of the mixed-use space in the development for a location of Bezos Academy, a tuition-free preschool created by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, according to the lawsuit. According to the suit, the public benefit gained from the tuition-free preschool program would count toward matching the benefit given to Pennrose through the discounted property sale.