The Court of Appeals declined to consider the state's case. But, by the time the anti-SLAPP appeal had wrapped up, the original underlying indictment had been tossed based on the judge's ruling that prosecutors had failed to provide all relevant information to the grand jury.

Defense arguments

Still, defendants argue that the state's lack of response means it failed to meet its burden to show the indictments were not political. They say that because Myers said the defendants succeeded on the first step of the anti-SLAPP argument, the case must be dismissed.

Lamon's attorneys say the trial court still has discretion to decide whether charges are dismissed with prejudice, meaning they cannot be refiled, or without prejudice, allowing new charges. But Cooper noted that the defendants, as the currently prevailing party in the anti-SLAPP case, would be entitled to dismissal and attorneys' fees.

Missing from Lamon's filing is an argument that he has legal standing to bring the special action in the first place. A lack of currently active charges previously proved fatal to Lamon's request for a ruling on the anti-SLAPP claim in the trial court.

But Lamon, like his co-defendants, could face criminal charges again, with Mayes having vowed to pursue the case. And the Court of Appeals can exercise broad discretion in deciding whether to consider a special action petition.

Eastman, Meadows, Bowyer and Bobb have not yet filed an opening brief with the Court of Appeals but have notified the Superior Court of their plans to do so.