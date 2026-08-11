The judge, however, didn't see it that way.

"While the court does not discount the significance of those circumstances, the court finds that the interests of justice do not require a dismissal with prejudice,'' Myers wrote in the new order.

His decision also means that there will not be any hearing — at least not now — on claims by defendants that the attorney general violated the state's Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation law.''

SLAPP, as it is known, is designed to prevent public officials from using the courts to punish and prevent speech on political issues. And Myers, in a preliminary ruling last year, said there was enough presented to him to believe that the indictment against the 11 electors and their allies appeared to attack what is "at least in part some arguably lawful speech.''

Several defendants told the judge that he should at least issue a final ruling on that, something that could make the case go away permanently. But Myers concluded that, with there currently being no active case, there is no basis for him to consider the claim.

There also is a separate — and so far unresolved — claim by Christina Bobb, one of Trump's former lawyers who is among those indicted, to have Mayes and her entire office disqualified based on claims that the case was prepared not by the Attorney General's Office but by an outside group.

The attorney general was forced into asking for dismissal after Myers threw out the original 2024 indictment. He ruled it was flawed because the grand jurors were not given all the information they needed to decide whether a crime had been committed.