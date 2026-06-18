The other seven defendants worked for Trump or represented him as attorneys. The indictment said they were part of crafting a plan for Arizona and other swing states to throw the electoral count in doubt, denying Biden the necessary 270 votes, in order to have Congress decide who won.

That first indictment came after more than a year of investigations, interviews and review of applicable laws. None of that needs to be repeated.

What could take longer this time, according to Klingerman, is that some of the defendants want to testify themselves before the grand jury and present evidence, something they have the right to do.

But the fact that Mayes wants more time doesn't necessarily mean she will get it.

Attorney Mark Williams, representing Rudy Giuliani, who was a Trump attorney, said he will ask Myers to reject Mayes' request and dismiss the case "with prejudice,'' meaning it cannot be refiled.

He acknowledged that the Arizona Rules of Criminal Procedure generally stipulate that when an indictment is dismissed, it is done without prejudice, allowing the prosecution to start over. But Williams said it also says judges can make a case go away permanently if they conclude it is in "the interests of justice.''

"The case brought by the state was frivolous,'' he said. "It was brought to punish Mr. Giuliani and the other defendants for exercising rights.''

A spokesman for Mayes said neither she nor anyone in the office can talk about the case now that it's going back to a grand jury.