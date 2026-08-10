“As a direct result of these actions, Father Arias has been prevented from carrying out his religious and pastoral duties at the precise moments when they are most essential,” the court document says. “Members of his ministry who rely on his knowledge, guidance, and spiritual presence are left alone inside an intimidating and confusing legal process. Immigrants who depend on his accompaniment are deprived of support not because they rejected it, but because he was forcibly excluded.”

The five New Yorkers are asking the court to declare that the restrictions violate their rights under the First Amendment and other relevant laws. They also want the court to grant a permanent injunction against enforcing policies that restrict public access to immigration courts beyond what the law allows.

The New York City lawsuit came four days after AHR filed a similar challenge against restrictions limiting public access to immigration court proceedings. Although the lawsuit concerns the Fort Snelling Immigration Court in Minnesota, it was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Kelly said he was not aware of the Washington, D.C., lawsuit.

“The courts have been very open about their misconduct. So I’m not surprised that more than one lawsuit has been filed on this, but I wish it was more. The timing is a total coincidence,” Kelly said.