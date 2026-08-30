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Amy Haley's daily routine with her 13-year-old son is playing endless "guessing games, trying to find out what Caleb needs and what Caleb wants."

The Chandler boy was born with a rare genetic condition that impacts his intellectual and physical abilities. He's unable to walk or speak and has daily seizures.

"He is the greatest accomplishment of my life," said Haley, a spokesperson for the disability advocacy group Raising Voices Coalition. "Watching him grow and mothering him is such an incredible challenge and incredible victory. We want to keep him in our home as long as possible. This is the place that provides him the most dignity."

A Stanford graduate who formerly worked in the finance industry, Haley can afford to stay home and take care of Caleb in part because the state of Arizona pays her for the work. She's one of thousands of Arizonans who take part in the state's Arizona Parents as Paid Caregivers program. She estimates she earns about $26,000 a year from the state for about 30 hours a week of care. The state pays for other services for Caleb, and if not for Haley, would pay someone else to provide the care he needs.

Yet concerns about the program's exploding cost to taxpayers threaten to bring a reduction in potential hours for parent caregivers, despite the benefit to people like Caleb. A fresh audit of the service drew new attention to its problems and whether it can be sustained over the long term.

The biggest takeaway of the audit is that Arizona could have saved up to half a billion dollars over the past year by following a 2025 law that implemented cost-saving measures. The report doesn't detail what would happen to disabled children when their services get slashed.