“These are people who served their country,” she said. “Many of them put their lives on the line, and you’re saying that they have to give up their retired status in order to say something that is a textbook example, taught at West Point and the Naval Academy, that you can disobey illegal orders.”

John Bailey, an attorney for the Pentagon, repeatedly highlighted the limits on free speech in the military with a prior ruling against an active-duty officer who urged military personnel to refuse to fight in the Vietnam War.

But the appellate judges said that Leon’s earlier ruling for Kelly only held that the Vietnam-era case may not apply to someone who is a retiree. Also, Kelly only said something that is the military’s long-standing rule.

Leon “didn’t explicate some new theory about military retirees equals civilians. It never said that,” Pan said.

“There is a third possibility, which is that there is a different standard for military retirees. There are active duty, there are retirees and there are civilians. But that was never fleshed out because the government never made that argument.”

Bailey asked the judges to only draw from the Vietnam case the idea that messages undermining authority are not protected speech.

“The First Amendment applies differently in the military context, and that’s what we have here,” he argued.