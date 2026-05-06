GOP lawmakers also balked at Hobbs' plan to boost the fees paid by corporations that are entitled to conduct legal sports gaming.

And the governor's plan to put $300 million in the budget for education by extending a now-expired law tapping a state trust fund went nowhere, if for no other reason than it would have relied on voter approval, something that might not happen.

The bottom line, said Kavanagh, is a difference in fiscal philosophy between Republicans and Democrats.

"We had a choice,'' he said. "We said, 'Do we look after our constituents, people who are concerned about affordability, people who might be struggling because of the economy, or do we expand government, do we feed more government?' '' the Fountain Hills Republican said. "And we made a conscious decision to look out for the ordinary person, for our constituents.''

That, said Kavanagh, is why the Republican plan is $800 million less "and does not have gimmicks or borrowing and wasteful spending. We're trimming government, not the pockets of our constituents,'' he said.

Republican lawmakers also noted that one way their plan would save close to $100 million would be to trim the budgets of most state agencies — not including those involved in public safety — by 5%. And that plan included $3.7 million in cuts to the Legislature's own budget.

Hobbs, however, said there is $28 million in what she called a legislative "slush fund,'' money that is put aside for various capital projects. While some of that includes things like repairs and security upgrades, she said there is $6 million "that may be used to replace their carpets, upgrade their media studio and renovate their offices.''