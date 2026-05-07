Petersen said he finds specific fault with Mayes' reasoning. He said immigration warrants — the ones signed by ICE officials and not by judges — are "authorized under federal law.''

That also is the contention of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The agency has written that there is "broad judicial recognition that illegal aliens aren't entitled to the same Fourth Amendment protections as U.S. citizens.'' It also says the Supreme Court has said the "touchstone of the Fourth Amendment is whether the search or seizure is 'reasonable, not whether it is supported by a judicial warrant.''

The attorney general, however, said her conclusions are backed by state and federal laws.

"Federal law governing immigration enforcement does not indicate any congressional intent to preempt the county's authority to regulate access to its own property via the resolution,'' she said. "To the contrary, the regulatory scheme contemplates that ICE administrative warrants would yield to private property rights.''

She acknowledged that ICE agents would not need a judicial warrant for enforcement activities if they were in areas of government buildings and property that are normally accessible to the public at large.

The attorney general also found no legal fault with language barring ICE from using county property as a staging area for operations. She said the agency remains able to conduct its normal detention and removal operations within the county without such access.

"If ICE needs a parking lot to stage a civil immigration enforcement operation, it can simply choose a parking lot that does not belong to the county,'' Mayes wrote.