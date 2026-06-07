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Got an opinion about photo radar?

School vouchers?

The firing squad as an acceptable method of execution?

All these issues and more may be on Arizona's November ballot.

And for $75, you can share your thoughts about them with pretty much everyone registered to vote.

That's all it takes to get a 300-word argument in a ballot pamphlet that's going to be mailed to about 4 million registered Arizona voters ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

But you might want to start thinking now about what message you would like to send.

Arguments are now being accepted by the Secretary of State's Office. You have until 5 p.m. on June 24 to submit and pay for them.

Be aware, however. You could draft your comments, pony up your $75 and still not get your say. It all has to do with deadlines. But more about that in a bit.

How to take part

A long-standing state law allows individuals, organizations and political committees to make their own pitch to voters about ballot issues. The Secretary of State's Office then mails these out in the ballot pamphlets, one to each head of household with at least one registered voter.

It all starts from a website that will go live next week: ballotarguments.az.gov.

First, pick out the issues on which you would like to opine.