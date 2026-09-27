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Sen. Ruben Gallego had the travel schedule of a presidential candidate. Then he started getting scrutinized like one.

Gallego, D-Arizona, has spent the last six months weathering back-to-back scandals after his ex-best friend, former Rep. Eric Swalwell, was accused of sexual misconduct by four women.

Gallego was not implicated in the career-ending allegations against Swalwell, D-California, but they set off a torrent of negative press coverage and raised enough questions about Gallego's judgment that he put his presidential campaign-style travel on ice this summer.

“That impacted his campaign significantly and certainly set him back on his heels in any kind of presidential race,” Arizona Democratic strategist David Waid said.

Gallego used to court the limelight — fueling speculation about his 2028 intentions — with visits to places such as battleground Pennsylvania and first-in-the-nation primary state New Hampshire in 2025, but he backed off his effort to generate buzz around a potential presidential bid in July and August.

He traded last summer’s tour around the Iowa State Fair, a perennial stop for White House aspirants, for a family visit to the Coconino County Fairgrounds in Flagstaff. At the same time, he waited for things to cool off.

That’s beginning to change. Gallego made September visits to Georgia, Nevada and Texas, and one ally said he may go back on the road this fall to stump for Democrats running in Republican-held congressional districts.

The fall campaign swing would serve as a test of whether Gallego can overcome the baggage of his personal life if he enters a crowded presidential primary field in 2028.