In early June, The New York Times published claims that Platner had demonstrated “unsettling” behavior around women he had dated. The story included a brief account from Racicot.

Virginia conservative Lyndsey Fifield told the Times that Platner had been physically rough with her. She recalled Platner twisting her arm behind her back, shoving her into a bedroom and holding the door closed from the other side so she couldn’t leave.

Fifield slammed Gallego for supporting Platner after she came forward with her allegations.

"Mine weren't sufficiently troubling or serious for you, right?" Fifield wrote in response to Gallego in a July 6 X post.

Months before he was accused of sexual assault, the Washington Post reported that Platner had downplayed sexual assault, according to now-deleted Reddit posts.

Platner has also been criticized for other reasons. He had a large skull-and-crossbones tattoo on his chest that resembled a Totenkopf, an emblem used by Nazis. He denied knowing what the symbol meant until last fall, but Fifield and Platner's former political director, Genevieve McDonald, disputed that.

Platner covered the tattoo in October.

In March, Gallego had called Platner “the kind of fighter Maine hasn’t seen in a long time” in a social media post endorsing his campaign. Gallego added that Platner was “someone who tells you exactly what he thinks, doesn’t owe anything to the special interests, and wakes up every day thinking about working families.” The pair both served in the Marine Corps and share a political adviser, Rebecca Katz of Fight Agency