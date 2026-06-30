The Senate Ethics Committee dismissed a complaint against Sen. Ruben Gallego, saying it did not find evidence that his actions violated federal law, Senate rules or conduct standards.
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Florida, had accused Gallego, D-Arizona, of campaign finance violations and “inappropriate conduct of a sexual nature,” according to a letter from the committee.
An investigation did not turn up evidence of her claims, the document said.
“The dismissal by the Ethics Committee reaffirms what I have said about these accusations from the beginning: they were right-wing conspiracies peddled by far-right activists like Anna Paulina Luna, the White House, and their allies,” Gallego said in a written statement Monday.
Though the ethics probe was complete, scrutiny of Gallego was set to continue. The Justice Department opened an investigation into Gallego's political spending, according to a June 29 Axios report. The DOJ declined to comment.
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Gallego, who is weighing a possible bid for president in 2028, has been under fire by Republicans for his ties to a former House lawmaker. Gallego’s former “best friend,” former Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-California, recently resigned from Congress after being accused of sexual misconduct by several women.
Republicans sought to tie Gallego to Swalwell’s conduct, noting the Arizona lawmaker chaired Swalwell’s 2020 presidential campaign and the pair were close friends.
In an emotional news conference earlier this year, Gallego said that Swalwell betrayed him and that Gallego was the target of a right-wing smear campaign. Gallego requested the Senate committee investigate Luna's allegations against him.
“I look forward to an apology from Rep. Luna for weaponizing the ethics process while refusing to investigate historic corruption that’s making life harder for families,” Gallego said.
Luna responded to Gallego on social media by saying her claims "are not conspiracy theories" and calling him "a gross example of representation" and a "creep."
"There are plenty of people who know about your antics," Luna said on X.com. "The good news about DC is everyone talks, and eventually the reporters come forward with your texts. Do yourself a favor and keep raising for your legal defense fund. Once a creep always a creep, and you’re gonna need it."
Gallego has also been criticized for his political spending. Gallego and Swalwell used a leadership PAC to fund a trip to the 2023 Super Bowl, Politico reported, and Gallego has spent thousands in political cash on childcare and luxury trips with his family in tow.
Gallego defended his use of political dollars.
According to the June 26 letter, the Senate Ethics Committee considered information in Luna’s complaint and statements by the people mentioned in it. The panel also reviewed campaign-finance reports, expenditure reports and other materials.
The committee appreciated Gallego’s “full cooperation” with the investigation, said the letter, which was signed by a bipartisan group of six senators.
“The Committee is charged with the difficult task of ensuring that all Senators uphold the institutional standards of the U.S. Senate,” the letter said. “Accordingly, each Senator is expected to display the highest standard of integrity and demonstrate personal behavior beyond reproach to avoid any discredit on the institution of the Senate.”