“I look forward to an apology from Rep. Luna for weaponizing the ethics process while refusing to investigate historic corruption that’s making life harder for families,” Gallego said.

Luna responded to Gallego on social media by saying her claims "are not conspiracy theories" and calling him "a gross example of representation" and a "creep."

"There are plenty of people who know about your antics," Luna said on X.com. "The good news about DC is everyone talks, and eventually the reporters come forward with your texts. Do yourself a favor and keep raising for your legal defense fund. Once a creep always a creep, and you’re gonna need it."

Gallego has also been criticized for his political spending. Gallego and Swalwell used a leadership PAC to fund a trip to the 2023 Super Bowl, Politico reported, and Gallego has spent thousands in political cash on childcare and luxury trips with his family in tow.

Gallego defended his use of political dollars.

According to the June 26 letter, the Senate Ethics Committee considered information in Luna’s complaint and statements by the people mentioned in it. The panel also reviewed campaign-finance reports, expenditure reports and other materials.

The committee appreciated Gallego’s “full cooperation” with the investigation, said the letter, which was signed by a bipartisan group of six senators.