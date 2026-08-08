Chapman said this was the first time in three years that the audit found an "anomaly."

The Police Department audits Flock data every 30 days, every quarter and every year, he said.

It was unclear what exactly was meant by "anomaly." An internal investigation was ongoing, and Chapman declined to offer specifics.

"Part of that investigation will be to determine if Flock was used inappropriately, and, if so, discipline will follow," Chapman said. He did not mention whether the person had been suspended or terminated already.

Orlando said that, to his knowledge, only one employee was involved.

"I urge us not to generalize this to the entire Police Department, or make any assumptions about the situation until the investigation is completed," he said.

Chapman said 200 personnel previously had access to some of the data. The department employs about 560 sworn and civilian officers.

The anomaly was found Thursday, Chapman said, and the announcement of the contract termination was announced Friday. Chapman said that the decision was not "made in a silo."

"Certainly, this slows down our investigative capacities, but importantly, ALPR is one piece of a technology layer that we use to investigate and handle calls for service every single day," he said. "Ultimately, the best part of any technology centers on the men and women behind it."