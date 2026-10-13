Hobbs' order will allow agricultural operations to buy and use that less expensive dyed fuel for all of their operations, including deliveries, without fear of penalty — at least through the end of the year.

The governor's move comes more than a week after President Donald Trump issued his own order allowing all truckers — not just those hauling agricultural products — to buy the specially marked diesel through 2026.

Less clear, however, is whether the actions by Trump or Hobbs will actually save farmers and truckers any money in the long run.

Trump acknowledged that all his order does is defer payment of the federal excise taxes — the ones that truckers normally would have to pay for their on-road use — for the remainder of the year, without penalties or interest.

He makes no mention of what happens in January to all those deferred taxes. Instead, the White House says it wants to "explore pathways to eliminate the obligation to pay the deferred taxes.''

Hobbs is using a different tactic — and not just because her edict about the use of red-dye fuel affects only vehicles engaged in direct agricultural operations and those that distribute agricultural products.

Her order tells the Arizona Department of Transportation, which monitors trucks, to "de-prioritize'' the enforcement of state laws that prohibit the use of red dye diesel, at least as far as those hauling agricultural products. It specifically directs them to "refrain from initiating inspections, citations, or other enforcement actions based solely upon the presence or use of dyed fuel in such vehicles'' through the end of the year.