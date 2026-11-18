State and national politics have recently seen a wave of public anger over data centers, sparking promises by elected officials to crack down on a new generation of power-hungry mega-projects.
But in Arizona, those promises are running into a stumbling block: a state law meant to protect property values.
Approved by voters in 2006, Arizona's Proposition 207 requires state or local governments to compensate landowners if land use regulations diminish the value of their property. It's an expensive legal reality that can make it difficult for local governments to change zoning codes, especially when lucrative land uses like data centers are on the line.
The law is already complicating local efforts to keep data centers out.
If an Arizona city were to block a property from developing a data center, "they would be looking at potential diminished value that could run into the hundreds of millions of dollars," said land use attorney Jordan Rose. "That would obviously be something they would have to strongly consider if they want to do that because the taxpayers would be on the hook for that."
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After the city of Phoenix passed data center regulations in 2025, a group of landowners interested in developing data centers sought hundreds of millions in compensation for lost property value. The city acquiesced in some cases, issuing waivers that gave four claimants permission to build. One case is currently pending in court. The city hasn't settled the remaining claims.
The price tag is high: If the city paid the $750 million originally requested, it would eat up 10% of the city's current operating budget.
Arizona Democrats say a data center moratorium is "absolutely on the table" as they prepare to take control over the state government. It's not yet clear how such a policy would be reconciled with Proposition 207. A spokesperson for Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, who has come out in favor of a moratorium, said her office was still "analyzing" those and other legal issues.
Proposition 207 hasn't been tested much in court, according to Jason Morris, a Phoenix-based land use attorney who represented some of the claimants in Phoenix. But it has still had a concrete effect on development in Arizona, he said, making cities cautious about moving forward with sweeping plans to rezone land. Two of Morris' clients received waivers from the city of Phoenix, and a handful of others are pending.
"Cities and other local governments are aware that this exists, and are pretty wary of having to pay out major settlements," he said.
Pima County supervisors earlier this year voted to pass a temporary moratorium on new data center permit applications. But for some elected officials, the legal risk wasn't worthwhile.
County Supervisor Rex Scott said his decision to vote against the moratorium was based on guidance from the county attorney. Although Scott said he was unable to share the specific advice, he said he is always concerned about “potential legal consequences.”
Although he voted against the moratorium, Scott supports a parallel effort to amend the county code to regulate data centers. He said county staff is currently drafting an amendment and looking at regulations in other municipalities.
“I recognize, however, that legal counsel is exactly that: it is the county attorney counseling the board and you can choose how to make use of that counsel,” Scott said. “My choice was to vote against the moratorium resolution, but I recognize, obviously, a majority of my colleagues felt comfortable voting for it.”
Jon Riches, vice president of litigation for the libertarian Goldwater Institute, called the Pima County moratorium a “pretty unique overreach.”
“I have not seen a moratorium this draconian anywhere in Arizona, at least,” Riches said. “This is as draconian a property rights regulation can possibly be: to tell a property owner they simply can’t use their property at all for one particular purpose.”
The Goldwater Institute is planning to represent landowners who may be impacted by the regulation, Riches said.
Riches pointed to two relevant laws: the Private Property Rights Protection Act, which was approved by Arizona voters in 2006, and state statute governing when counties can impose moratoriums.
The former can require municipalities to compensate landowners for diminished property value if they impose a land use restriction, which Riches said could leave the county vulnerable to financial liability.
“It doesn’t say the government can’t impose a land use restriction,” Riches said. “It just says if they’re going to do it, then they have to pay for it.”
The second law limits when counties can impose moratoriums on construction.
Counties need to identify a “compelling need.” That requires either a finding of “clear and imminent danger to the health and safety of the public” or evidence that existing public facilities, like water supplies, are insufficient to support the development.
Riches said a public health literature review produced for the county doesn’t pass the smell test. The report acknowledges that it is not a formal public health assessment or environmental review and points to a lack of “direct, empirical evidence.”
Fellow Pima County Supervisor Jennifer Allen assessed the situation differently and voted in favor of the temporary moratorium. Allen said she was hoping to avoid another Project Blue, the controversial proposed data center in Pima County originally backed by Amazon, and provide a temporary buffer while the county developed more permanent regulations. She said the short moratorium wouldn't let projects "slip under the wire" before the new regulations are in place.
She said developers can apply for a waiver, challenge the moratorium in court or wait for the three-month freeze to expire.
"There are release valves," Allen said. "But first and foremost, our moratorium, in conformance with state statute, allows for people to apply for waivers."
Proposition 207 may also complicate a potential statewide moratorium, which is supported by Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes.
Mayes, who recently won a second term as attorney general, called for a statewide data center moratorium ahead of the election — although that authority would lie with the state legislature. Her office concluded, however, that it could safely bring nuisance lawsuits against data centers and announced it was investigating a controversial Ahwatukee site.
Democratic Sen. Priya Sundareshan said at a Nov. 10 news conference that the legislature would consider a complete moratorium, among other policies. Sundareshan emphasized that voters "across the partisan spectrum" are concerned about energy use, water use and labor.
"I think we need to talk about and make sure that if there are to be data centers in the state, how are they being good neighbors," Sundareshan said.
But Democrats may face a battle within their own party. Gov. Katie Hobbs has said publicly that she doesn't think a statewide moratorium is the right approach.
Rose said Arizona governments have other tools to make developments work for their communities, like regulations on height, noise, parking and some aesthetic considerations.
"All of those things, they can do without running into a Prop. 207 claim," Rose said.