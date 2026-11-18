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State and national politics have recently seen a wave of public anger over data centers, sparking promises by elected officials to crack down on a new generation of power-hungry mega-projects.

But in Arizona, those promises are running into a stumbling block: a state law meant to protect property values.

Approved by voters in 2006, Arizona's Proposition 207 requires state or local governments to compensate landowners if land use regulations diminish the value of their property. It's an expensive legal reality that can make it difficult for local governments to change zoning codes, especially when lucrative land uses like data centers are on the line.

The law is already complicating local efforts to keep data centers out.

If an Arizona city were to block a property from developing a data center, "they would be looking at potential diminished value that could run into the hundreds of millions of dollars," said land use attorney Jordan Rose. "That would obviously be something they would have to strongly consider if they want to do that because the taxpayers would be on the hook for that."

After the city of Phoenix passed data center regulations in 2025, a group of landowners interested in developing data centers sought hundreds of millions in compensation for lost property value. The city acquiesced in some cases, issuing waivers that gave four claimants permission to build. One case is currently pending in court. The city hasn't settled the remaining claims.

The price tag is high: If the city paid the $750 million originally requested, it would eat up 10% of the city's current operating budget.