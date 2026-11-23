An Arizona Corporation Commission employee’s complaints about a newly hired attorney ultimately led to her firing and set off a public dispute over transparency, workplace discrimination and executive authority.
The dispute over the firing led the commission to redact and later restore a public meeting recording, prompted an Open Meeting Law complaint and raised questions about the executive director's authority over personnel.
Now, the commission is considering changes to its code of ethics that would govern how it handles employee and ethics complaints against staff.
Commissioner Lea Márquez Peterson said she was abruptly notified that Executive Director Doug Clark had fired her policy analyst, Laurie Woodall, whom Márquez Peterson described as a “highly respected 40-plus year attorney.”
She objected, arguing that Clark did not have the authority to unilaterally dismiss her staff. Clark did not respond to an interview request.
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The commission on Oct. 7 voted to hire outside counsel to examine the executive director's authority. It selected a law firm to handle the query on Nov. 18.
"This has never happened in the history of the commission, as far as we've been able to tell," Márquez Peterson said at an October meeting. "So I think we need legal opinion on this gray area related to this Arizona Revised Statute. I myself don't think it's gray. I think it is very clear he does not have authority, but I'm not an attorney."
After discussing the firing, the commission made the unusual decision to redact the video recording and minutes at the recommendation of its legal counsel, including the removal of Woodall’s name.
At a follow-up meeting, the commission reversed course. Chair Nick Myers opened the meeting with a reminder about the requirements of the Open Meeting Law.
Myers said the two votes taken Oct. 7 — to retain outside counsel and redact the meeting — weren’t appropriately noticed and were thus null and void. The commission received an Oct. 9 complaint filed with the Attorney General’s Office alleging that the notice for the Oct. 7 meeting was insufficient.
Commissioner Rachel Walden questioned why the commission had been advised to redact the video, given that a person responsible for a public record who "knowingly and without lawful authority destroys, mutilates, defaces, alters, falsifies, removes or secretes" the record could be found guilty of a Class 4 felony.
"I am not sure why counsel advised us to redact the meeting," Walden said.
Commissioners retook the votes and decided not to redact the video. They again voted to retain outside counsel to determine the authority of the executive director.
Myers also requested an opinion from Attorney General Kris Mayes about the extent of Clark’s authority. That opinion hasn't been issued yet. Thomas Van Flein, the commission's general counsel, on Nov. 18 wrote an opinion that argued Clark could oversee personnel issues including "hiring, discipline and termination."
Former Commissioner Anna Tovar was censured in 2024 for allegedly sharing confidential personnel details when she brought up a proposed $20,000 bonus for Clark.
What’s in the complaint against Woodall?
The dispute stemmed from an employee complaint against Woodall, which outside counsel feared could expose the commission to a disability discrimination lawsuit.
The complaint was filed by a newly hired attorney with the commission. Woodall, an attorney herself, didn't think he should have been hired given his disciplinary record ― and made her feelings known, according to a report obtained by The Arizona Republic. Woodall then declined to take part in an investigative interview about that complaint, which was characterized as insubordination in the report.
“The independent investigation found that Ms. Woodall engaged in systemic and repeated discrimination and harassment of an employee because of a perceived disability, which is the grounds for her termination," wrote commission spokesperson Nicole Garcia in an email to The Arizona Republic. "The Commission will not tolerate discrimination or harassment in any form. It will protect its employees.”
Woodall declined to comment.
Woodall had a long tenure in and around the commission. She previously worked for former Commissioner Susan Bitter Smith. At different points, Woodall served as deputy director and interim director of the Residential Utility Consumer Office and worked for the Attorney General's Office.
According to the report, Woodall declined to participate in the interview until she consulted a lawyer.
“She stated that unless she was appointed counsel, she declined to participate in any interview pending her review of her legal options,” attorney Michael Zoldan wrote in the Sept. 25 recommendation. Because the personnel issue involved the commission's legal division, Zoldan was asked to provide an outside opinion.
Márquez Peterson said Clark notified her through an Oct. 1 voicemail and email that he had fired Woodall.
Zoldan’s recommendation describes a conflict between Woodall and a recent hire in the commission's legal division. The attorney, whose name was redacted from the report obtained by The Arizona Republic through a public records request, had his license suspended in 2015.
Public records point to Marc A. Ventura as the attorney described in the report, but the commission would not confirm that identification.
According to the report, the commission was aware of the attorney’s disciplinary record but was interested in someone with his financial experience and felt he was “capable and qualified” regardless. The applicant said the suspension resulted from an illness, but said he no longer suffered from the undisclosed condition.
Woodall allegedly shared that she thought it was a mistake to hire him, according to a witness interviewed in the independent investigation. One witness reported that she said his hiring was a "stain on the Commission." It's unclear based on the report what drove Woodall's concern.
The attorney who filed the complaint wanted the comments to stop but didn’t want Woodall fired, according to the report.
Why was the attorney's license suspended?
The heavily redacted report provides few details about the suspension but says, at the time, the attorney was going through a divorce and suffering from a serious illness.
A review of Arizona State Bar disciplinary decisions shows 11 lawyers were formally disciplined in May 2015, consistent with the timeline included in the report. Of those, eight are currently disbarred or have suspended licenses in Arizona. Two of the three lawyers with active licenses were put on probation in 2015 but didn’t have their licenses suspended.
The remaining lawyer, Ventura, lists the Arizona Corporation Commission as his employer on the State Bar website, and his name has appeared on recent commission filings.
A spokesperson for the commission declined to confirm whether Ventura is currently employed by the commission or whether he submitted the complaint against Woodall. Ventura declined to comment.
Ventura’s license was suspended in 2015 and restored in 2020 with a two-year probationary period, according to public records. He also had to pay restitution to two former clients.
He was accused of “abandoning” three clients while focusing on another case with a high fee. Ventura neglected to pay the nursing home rent for the elderly mother of one client, according to State Bar records. The woman, acting as conservator for her mother, had to seek another lawyer when she was unable to reach Ventura about the situation.
Like the employment report, the 2015 disciplinary record describes the attorney as suffering from an illness, which was taken into account in determining his penalty.
What's in the draft ethics code?
At a Nov. 18 staff meeting, commissioners discussed a draft revision of the code of ethics. The revisions are far-reaching and include changes to campaign finance, political speech and even how reporters interact with the five elected commissioners.
But many of the changes center on the role of the executive director and the director's authority over commission staff.
If adopted, the new code would require the commission to retain outside counsel to investigate any employment or ethics complaints filed against policy advisers or other staff members. After the investigation is complete, the commission would vote on the appropriate recourse from the complaint — for policy advisers, the commissioner they work for would be recused. The executive director would be the deciding vote in the case of a tie.
The draft also clarifies that both commissioners and staff are prohibited from engaging in harassment and discrimination.
Márquez Peterson refused to discuss the proposed revisions on Nov. 18 because she believed the draft wasn't published early enough to comply with Open Meetings laws. She later wrote a letter requesting a robust hearing and revision process in the spring.
Myers, the commission chair, proposed discussing the draft again in December.
Commissioner René Lopez said at an October meeting he felt there could be cases in which the executive director might need to discipline a commissioner's staff.
"My concern lies in that carte blanche," Lopez said during a discussion on the executive director's authority. "I've seen it already, we've already experienced it at some of the school districts, where those that are hired are way outside the line, and it takes outside, third party non-electeds to intervene in order to maintain the reputation and morale of staff."
At the same meeting, Walden cautioned against using hypothetical situations to discuss a real personnel issue.
"I'm concerned at things that have been said here, that if I were a former employee, I would use in a lawsuit," Walden said.
What does Arizona’s Open Meeting Law require?
Public meetings require written notice, including specific details about what is going to be discussed in the meeting.
The Arizona Open Meeting Law also requires that agencies publish minutes ― detailed descriptions of what occurred in the meeting ― including an “accurate description of all legal actions proposed, discussed or taken, including a record of how each member voted.” A video of a public meeting, like the one redacted by the commission, can be used as official minutes.
While personnel matters, including employee discipline or firing, can be discussed in executive session, the Open Meeting Law doesn’t require officials to discuss them behind closed doors. If the employee asks to have the matter discussed in public, it has to be discussed in public, rather than in executive session.
However, other employment laws may apply.