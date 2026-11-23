According to the report, the commission was aware of the attorney’s disciplinary record but was interested in someone with his financial experience and felt he was “capable and qualified” regardless. The applicant said the suspension resulted from an illness, but said he no longer suffered from the undisclosed condition.

Woodall allegedly shared that she thought it was a mistake to hire him, according to a witness interviewed in the independent investigation. One witness reported that she said his hiring was a "stain on the Commission." It's unclear based on the report what drove Woodall's concern.

The attorney who filed the complaint wanted the comments to stop but didn’t want Woodall fired, according to the report.

Why was the attorney's license suspended?

The heavily redacted report provides few details about the suspension but says, at the time, the attorney was going through a divorce and suffering from a serious illness.

A review of Arizona State Bar disciplinary decisions shows 11 lawyers were formally disciplined in May 2015, consistent with the timeline included in the report. Of those, eight are currently disbarred or have suspended licenses in Arizona. Two of the three lawyers with active licenses were put on probation in 2015 but didn’t have their licenses suspended.

The remaining lawyer, Ventura, lists the Arizona Corporation Commission as his employer on the State Bar website, and his name has appeared on recent commission filings.