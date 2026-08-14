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The Federal Emergency Management Administration has approved a disaster declaration for the San Carlos Apache Tribe to support recovery from flooding nearly a year ago.

The declaration covers the tribal reservation for both physical and economic damages suffered from Oct. 10-13, 2025, and within the contiguous counties of Apache, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, Navajo and Pinal for assistance from the Small Business Administration.

In addition, the SBA is offering low-interest disaster recovery loans to tribal members and businesses.

Fred Koenig, a public affairs specialist with the SBA, said his agency and FEMA conducted a joint operation to assess the four most hard-hit communities of Gilson Wash, 7 Mile, Peridot and Bylas.

He said applications for loans due to physical damage had been extended until Sept. 30.

Loans for economic injury are due no later than March 1, 2027. Those loans are designed to help businesses, agricultural cooperatives or private nonprofits close funding gaps due to disasters. Recipients can borrow up to $2 million for business expenses like payroll, inventory, rent and utilities, according to SBA. Koenig said business owners in the contiguous counties can also apply for economic injury loans due to the flooding.

"The loans have pretty good terms," Koenig said. "There are no fees or penalty for early payments." Interest rates vary from 3% to 4% for applicants who have no other credit access, to 3.625% to 8% for entities with credit available elsewhere.