But Liburdi said any questions about the legality of Proposition 314 need to be raised by someone who is actually affected by it. And he said the Florence Project, which provides legal services to migrants, has not shown any immediate harm that would give it standing to sue.

Now, without any people detained under the new law, Mitchell said the best course of action is to wait and see whether any law enforcement agency will try to enforce it.

Prop. 314 was approved by voters in 2024. The Biden administration had adopted a policy of "catch and release,'' through which border-crossers were processed by Customs and Border Protection and then released with notices to appear in immigration court. That led to arguments by Republican legislators that the state needed to take action on its own.

When Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed their plan, GOP leaders put it on the 2024 ballot.

Prop. 314 contains several provisions, including requiring state and local agencies providing taxpayer-funded benefits to verify immigration status, and making it a felony to submit false documents to employers. There also is a section that enhances the penalty for selling fentanyl if it results in the death of another.

The heart of it, however, is what's known as Section 5.

It makes it a misdemeanor for anyone who is not a citizen to enter Arizona from a foreign country at other than a port of entry. As a state crime, that empowers state and local police to enforce it.

But it also allows a judge to give the arrested person the option to be deported, under court order, rather than face the misdemeanor criminal charges.