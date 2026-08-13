Rogers claimed Fontes was making improper legal predictions, and in a way that could affect whether people decide to vote for the measure. But Ponce wasn't buying it.

"The fact that it is unknown precisely how the language will be applied or interpreted by the courts does not preclude the secretary from describing its potential impact, not does it render that description false or clearly misleading,'' the judge wrote. "Rather, the description can reasonably be regarded as an attempt to provide necessary and appropriate information to the voting public.''

Ponce also said even if she accepted all of the arguments by America First Legal, it wouldn't matter.

She said Arizona law requires that someone allege "a distinct and palpable injury'' to be able to sue to force the secretary of state to change a ballot description to something they claim is more accurate.

Three individuals whom America First Legal named as plaintiffs support Prop. 144 as it was approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature. But the judge said that's not enough evidence.

"This is not a distinct or palpable injury, but a generalized harm that is shared by all or a large class of citizens, insufficient to provide standing,'' Ponce wrote. She said the fact that the three individuals signed up to speak in favor of the measure as it was going through the legislative process does not give them any special right.

In filing the lawsuit, Rogers — himself a Republican candidate for the state House from Mesa — sought to interject politics into the litigation.