His pragmatic approach sometimes put him at odds with fellow partisans: He drew comparisons to the outgoing U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, whose name became a dirty word in Democratic circles after she frustrated several of the party’s legislative goals in Congress and switched her affiliation from Democrat to independent.

Shah stepped down from his seat in 2024 to run for Congress.

He won a six-way Democratic primary that year, but ultimately lost to Schweikert by a 52%-48% margin.

What is Amish Shah running on?

Shah has presented himself to voters as an anti-Trump Democrat and a pragmatist who is willing to buck his party.

In 2024, he emphasized his bipartisan style in the Legislature. When immigration became top of mind for voters, he billed himself as someone willing to break from his party on the issue, pledging to "secure our border.” He also emphasized abortion rights, an issue that was expected to drive Democratic turnout amid GOP-led restrictions on the procedure.

During that race, Shah said he would vote against renewing the Trump-era tax cuts in whole or part, and would support raising taxes on individuals who make more than $500,000. He supported federal action to lower the cost of health care coverage and pharmaceuticals, universal pre-kindergarten and federal incentives to build affordable housing in Arizona.