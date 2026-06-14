Arizona already has a voter-approved law that spells out that teams designed for women or girls "may not be open to students of the male sex.'' This measure rewords some of that and adds some new definitions and restrictions, including listing who can use which locker room based on sex.

It also defines "sex'' to mean "the individual's biological status as male or female as recorded at birth on the individual's original birth certificate.'' That would get around a court ruling that says the state must issue amended birth certificates to transgender individuals.

It also is unclear whether any of this would overturn the ruling of a federal judge who has allowed two transgender girls to participate in girls' sports.

The judge said the Arizona law cannot be applied to them because there was evidence the plaintiffs either had not entered puberty or were given puberty blockers, meaning they had no more inherent strength than boys of the same age.

That ruling was upheld by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. But the last word could depend on how the U.S. Supreme Court rules on similar claims out of Idaho and West Virginia.

Photo radar

Foes of photo radar have been trying to get it outlawed for years. But they run into opposition from local officials who say the use of cameras makes their streets safer.

The counter from foes is that the cities are really interested in the revenues generated, with speeding tickets often drawing fines in excess of $200.

This ballot measure gives voters in each of those communities a voice.