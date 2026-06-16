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PHOENIX — The number of measures on the November ballot to curb Arizona school vouchers is now down to one.

On Tuesday, Fortify AZ said it was dropping its proposal that was an alternative to the much stricter limits being pushed by the Arizona Education Association and Save Our Schools Arizona.

"Fortify is focused on ensuring that the teachers union initiative does not become law,'' said spokesman Barrett Marson.

He pointed out that Fortify AZ was willing to drop its plan when it appeared that there would be a deal between House Speaker Steve Montenegro and the education groups. That would have resulted in the AEA dropping its own more far-reaching plan — including a $150,000 limit on parental income to get a $7,500 voucher of state tax dollars to go to private or parochial schools as well as for home schooling — in exchange for lawmakers approving just some of what was in its initiative.

"Unfortunately, the deal collapsed,'' Marson said.

But he said that doesn't mean Fortify AZ — and the pro-voucher Stand For Children that has been funding its own less comprehensive initiative so far to the tune of $1.3 million — is now just going to sit on the sidelines in the upcoming election. Marson said it will now attempt to convince voters to kill the remaining plan advanced by educators and their allies.

There was no immediate response from the AEA.