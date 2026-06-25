But they did not hide that their motive was to find a way of killing the voucher initiative, even if voters approve it.

"That's the reason we're running this,'' said Senate Majority Leader John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills.

Now the question for the judge is whether the Republican plan to offer up a constitutional protection for military families and combine that with a poison pill to kill the broader initiative is legal.

Adelman said the legislative proposal ignores what the Constitution itself says is necessary to send proposed amendments to voters.

"Each distinct change must be presented for a separate, independent vote, so that no citizen is constrained to adopt measures of which in reality they disapprove, in order to secure the enactment of others they earnestly desire,'' he told the judge. "The framers enshrined this rule to stamp out the pernicious practice of 'logrolling' — tying a controversial measure to a popular one to drag it across the finish line on borrowed support.''

Adelman has another argument, as well.

He cited another constitutional provision that says all legislative acts — including those putting a measure on the ballot — must have a title that is clear enough so that lawmakers and the public know what to expect in its content and not be surprised.

In this case, Adelman said, the official title says only that the proposed constitutional amendment is "relating to education scholarships.'' Lawmakers also gave it an unofficial title of the "Military Families College Savings and Scholarship Protection Act.''