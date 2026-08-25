Then he pivoted to Trump and the war in Iran.

“This president got us into this without a strategic goal, without a plan, without a timeline and without a way out. Now he's stuck,” Kelly said.

Kelly also slammed the Trump administration for deteriorating conditions on the USS Abraham Lincoln, an aircraft carrier that has spent more than 200 days at sea. Some sailors tried to go overboard as the deployment dragged on, according to news reports.

Trump has said the ship is “beautifully maintained,” and the deployment was “not nearly long enough.”

“This is a guy who, literally, for much of his life, has been using a gold toilet, and so of course he doesn't understand service to this country,” Kelly said.

Kelly has had his own battle with Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Trump called for Kelly to be hanged after he filmed a video reminding U.S. service members that they don’t have to follow illegal orders.

“This isn't about me. This is about 2 million retired service members that they want to shut up. And you know what? It's working on a lot of them because a lot of them have told me, come up to me personally, and said they are changing what they say and what they do because of this president,” Kelly told The Republic. “It's not going to change what I say or do.”

In the afternoon, Kelly and his wife, former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Arizona, mingled with veterans and Arizona political leaders at MotoSonora Brewing.