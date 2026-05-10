The free trade agreement means Arizona is able to take advantage of its climate, said Paul Brierley, director of the state Department of Agriculture.

Consider Canada.

"They have snow on the ground a lot of the year,'' he said, making it difficult for farmers there to produce vegetables during the winter.

"During the summer we've got cantaloupes and tree nuts and dates and all the things that go up there, all,'' Brierley said. "But then we get back from Canada a lot of processed foods, a lot of fresh and frozen pork.''

And all that, he said, benefits Arizona consumers.

"We can go to the store now and get anything we want any time of the year,'' he said. "Why can we do that? Because we get it from each other at the time of year that's the right time to produce.''

One thing that is worrying Hobbs is that, even if the administration agrees to extend the USMCA, things may not be the same. That, she said, came from a meeting she had with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

"The indication that we got from that office was that, under a renewed USMCA, they don't see any possibility of not having tariffs,'' she said. "That's concerning for everyone.''

Boyle agreed.

"Tariffs hurt the American farmer,'' he said.

"U.S. farmers are the most productive farmers in the history of the world,'' Boyle said. "We produce more food than the United States can consume.''

And that, in turn, allow U.S. farmers to feed the world.