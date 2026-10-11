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A Republican political committee aligned with President Donald Trump used photos of the wrong man in a television ad attacking a Navajo congressional candidate.

Ads produced by the No Going Back PAC described former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, who is running against incumbent GOP Rep. Eli Crane in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District, as "backed by liberal politicians" and "pushing higher taxes."

But the ads showed photos of Myron Lizer, who served as Nez's vice president from 2019-23, according to a copy of the video archived by the tracking firm AdImpact.

"Arizona can't afford Jonathan Nez," the ad reads, alongside a black-and-white photo of Lizer.

The ads were scheduled to go live on a range of local Arizona television stations throughout mid-October, leading up to the Nov. 3 general election, according to disclosures filed with the Federal Communications Commission.

Alex Pfeiffer with Watchtower Strategy, a Trump-aligned public affairs firm, told The Arizona Republic the ad is no longer airing.

They were produced as part of an independent effort by the Trump political group and were not formally authorized by Crane's campaign.

"Eli Crane and his billionaire backers are so scared of an Indigenous sheepherder from Shonto, Arizona, they rushed a $700k ad against me," Nez said in a written statement provided by an aide. "But they care so little about the voters of AZ-02 they couldn’t get it right."