Prefer us on Google Learn More

Gov. Katie Hobbs and her Democratic allies have been using their massive fundraising advantage to portray GOP foe Rep. Andy Biggs as out of touch with Arizonans feeling the brunt of higher costs.

One method of attack has been to draw attention to a 2025 bill Biggs cosponsored in Washington, D.C., that proposed a 23% sales tax as part of a massive overhaul of federal tax policy. Hobbs' first negative advertisement of her 2026 reelection bid debuted one day after the July 21 primary, claiming Biggs' plan would raise prices "on everything" from gas and groceries to rent.

It would be "a Biggs tax hit on family budgets," the narrator of the 30-second spot says. At least a half-dozen times since the ad went live, Democratic political groups have tried to hit Biggs on the issue, including in news conferences and media blasts.

But did Biggs, a small-government and fiscal conservative who brags he's never voted for a tax hike, actually support creating a national sales tax? The answer boils down to yes, but it's complex.

Biggs was one of 14 Republican co-sponsors on a bill introduced by Georgia Republican Rep. Earl "Buddy" Carter in January 2025. The bill, named the Fair Tax Act of 2025, did not advance.

What would the Fair Tax Act do

The measure proposed a sweeping overhaul of the federal tax code by replacing several federal taxes — including the income tax. In place of those taxes would be a new 23% federal sales tax. The bill allowed Americans with the lowest incomes to avoid paying taxes altogether, according to Biggs and the text of the bill, which created a rebate for those taxpayers.