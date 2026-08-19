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PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court won't order Secretary of State Adrian Fontes to rewrite his description of a ballot measure that would make major changes in state election practices.

In a divided opinion Wednesday, Chief Justice Ann Scott Timmer said the language prepared by Fontes, which will go on every ballot, "is not false or clearly misleading.''

Timmer said the Arizona law that requires such explanations gives the secretary of state, along with the attorney general, broad discretion in determining what to put in the description and what to leave out.

But even if it did not, Timmer, joined by three other justices, said it doesn't matter. She said the supporters of the measure, Proposition 144, who filed suit, are not personally and immediately harmed by Fontes' decision. That means they lack standing in the first place to seek a court order to compel Fontes to change the wording, she said.

Not everyone on the high court agreed.

"Petitioners, who are Arizona citizens and voters, have shown a sufficient beneficial interest to establish standing,'' wrote Justices William Montgomery and Kathryn King.

They said that while Fontes has discretion, that does not allow him to prepare a title for ballot measures that does not mention two provisions of Prop. 144: adding language into the state constitution that says only citizens may vote in Arizona elections, and that elections "shall be decided solely by the votes of eligible citizen voters.'' Montgomery and King said they would have directed Fontes to rewrite that.