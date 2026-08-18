One deals with the issue of early ballots, which voters can mail back or can choose to drop off at a polling place.

Generally speaking, election workers have taken these ballots back to a central office where they are processed by comparing the signatures on the outside of the ballots with existing records. Only if they match can election workers open the envelopes and tabulate the results.

Proponents have said the high number of people who drop off early ballots unnecessarily slows results.

Prop. 144 would allow — but not require — those who bring early ballots to polling places to present the same kind of identification they would need if voting in person. If that matches, the envelope could be opened there, and the ballots immediately tabulated along with those cast in person.

The dissenting justices said that should not have been combined with the other provisions and instead offered on its own.

They also argued that voters should have been given the option to separately consider putting language in the Arizona Constitution to say all future election laws are presumed to be legal as long as they are connected to what the Legislature considers a "legitimate state interest.'' That is defined as covering everything from getting timely election results to the broader category of "preserving public confidence in the integrity of elections.''

Separate challenge to ballot wording

The wording in that section also is behind the separate legal challenge to the ballot wording.