Prop. 139, approved by voters by a two-to-one margin, superseded that with its new standard removing state restrictions prior to viability.

Giles said he remains convinced his support of the initiative was, and is, justified.

"More importantly, it reflects the will of the Arizona voters, and it reflects the current state of the constitution of Arizona,'' he said.

That relates directly to the current campaign, he said.

"If I'm ever in a position to defend 139 and the new state constitution protections for that, I will do so,'' Giles said.

Strictly speaking, state law does not give the newly created position of lieutenant governor any specific powers. Instead, the voter-approved law directs the governor to find a role in government for a lieutenant governor, presumably heading a state agency.

But the power of the governor would pass to the running mate if an incumbent governor died in office, quit, or was forced out through criminal indictment or by impeachment and removal by the Legislature — things that have happened in the last 50 years in Arizona.

Biggs and Kerr are both on record as opposing abortion and opposing Prop. 139. But since the gubernatorial campaign began, both said they will respect the will of the voters and not try to have it overturned.

But Biggs is also a co-sponsor of HR 72, which would extend the definition of a human being to include the “preborn.” And that federal law, if approved, would override Arizona constitutional protections.

Supports initiative to put restrictions on vouchers