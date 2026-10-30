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Three tornadoes touched down in Arizona during last week’s severe weather outbreak: one in Heber-Overgaard, one south of Prescott on Spruce Mountain, and a third confirmed on Oct. 29 on Wing Mountain, northwest of Flagstaff. All 3 were EF-1s.

The third tornado had winds reaching 110 mph, was 600 yards wide and traveled 2.3 miles in a mere 6 minutes, starting at 5:41 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Arizona doesn't get many tornadoes, so this was a big event. The last time there were three tornadoes on the same day was Nov. 29, 2019, in metro Phoenix, but they were all EF-0s.

This severe weather outbreak was more similar to Arizona’s largest event back in October 2010, when 11 tornadoes touched down between Coconino and Yavapai counties, including two EF-3s — some of the strongest tornadoes ever in the state.

Generally, Arizona tornadoes are minimal, and the ones that do strike usually do so over remote land or forested areas, so there are rarely injuries, fatalities or costly damage. There are about five on average annually. In the past decade, there have been 60 tornado reports, none of which were above an EF-1. That’s fewer than what some states — like Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas — get in one year.

In the entire 21st century, there have been 126 reported tornadoes in Arizona, still less than what Texas sees in an average year.