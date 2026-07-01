Prefer us on Google Learn More

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

No one should dismiss Dreama Peterson's family's experiences with the ESA school voucher program. If the vouchers helped her daughter escape a harmful school environment and gave her son access to services that allowed him to thrive, that is something we all should celebrate.

But her story is not the whole story — and it is not an argument against the Protect Education initiative.

Ms. Peterson’s op-ed asks readers to believe they face only two choices: preserve Arizona's universal voucher program exactly as it exists today or force children back into schools that did not work for them. That is simply not what the initiative proposes.

The Protect Education initiative does not take ESA eligibility away from students with disabilities. They would continue to have access to vouchers, as would those students whose families have an annual income of less than $150,000. Suggesting otherwise risks confusing voters about what the initiative actually does.

The real debate is whether Arizona should continue spending billions of taxpayer dollars on a virtually unrestricted universal voucher program with limited transparency, accountability, and student safety requirements, or whether those funds should be focused on the students with the greatest needs while ensuring taxpayers know how their money is being spent.