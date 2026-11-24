The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers:
The election is over, and Arizona's campaign signs are finally coming down.
As the state prepares to officially certify the results of the general election, there is something worth recognizing: the thousands of Arizonans who worked to make our elections possible and the shared commitment to democracy that brought them together.
Leading up to this year's election, concerns about the security, fairness and future of our democratic elections weighed heavily on many Americans. Attacks on voting by mail were successfully defended, but court decisions significantly weakened the Voting Rights Act. Questions about election integrity and the ability of every eligible voter to participate created uncertainty at a time when public confidence mattered enormously.
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Here in Arizona, election officials, poll workers, volunteers, observers and community members put in the work that makes fair, secure and accessible elections possible.
And that work deserves our recognition.
As faith and civic leaders in Southern Arizona, we come from different backgrounds and hold different perspectives. We may disagree about candidates or policies, but we share a fundamental belief that every eligible voter should have the opportunity to participate, every lawful vote should be counted, and election results should reflect the will of the voters.
Those principles belong to all of us, regardless of political affiliation.
In Pima County, voters had several ways to make their voices heard. They could vote by mail or cast their ballots in person at locations including Early Voting Sites and Election Day Vote Centers.
Each option provides an important way for Arizonans with different schedules and circumstances to participate.
And each operates within a system of safeguards designed to protect the integrity of the vote.
Ballots are processed and tabulated under election laws that provide for oversight, verification and public accountability.
Election observers also play an important role, helping provide transparency and accountability within the established rules of election administration.
Behind these processes are people: election officials who prepare for months, poll workers who greet voters and answer questions, staff who verify and count ballots, and volunteers who devote their time to helping the process run smoothly.
Many are our neighbors, friends and fellow community members. They serve voters across political differences, often with little recognition for the responsibility they carry.
They deserve our gratitude and respect.
The work of protecting democracy also extends beyond the people who administer elections. It depends on citizens who stay informed, participate in civic life and recognize the importance of maintaining institutions that serve everyone.
For faith leaders, that commitment reflects our responsibility to care for our neighbors and respect the dignity of every person. For business leaders, fair and stable democratic institutions provide a foundation for confidence in our communities and their future. For civic leaders, accessible and trustworthy elections are essential to meaningful public participation.
These values bring us together even when our political opinions differ.
As Arizona completes the formal process of confirming this year's election results, we take this opportunity to recognize what makes our democracy work and the responsibility we share to sustain it.
Campaign signs will eventually disappear from our roadsides. Election season will give way to holiday gatherings and time with family, friends and loved ones.
Our commitment to fair, secure and accessible elections must remain because the strength of our democracy is measured by more than what happens on Election Day. It is reflected in the trust we build, the people who serve, and the shared principles we carry forward to the next election and the generations that follow. Our respect and genuine gratitude to all leaders, staff and volunteers in Pima County whose work demonstrated that they also share this commitment.
Lynn Davis is interim executive director of the Tucson Jewish Museum & Holocaust Center. Rev. Stephen Springer serves with Dove of Peace Lutheran Church (ELCA). Magdalena Verdugo is chief executive officer of YWCA of Southern Arizona. They are faith and civic leaders in Southern Arizona who share a commitment to fair, secure and accessible elections with AZ United for Fair Elections, a nonpartisan initiative.