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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers:

The election is over, and Arizona's campaign signs are finally coming down.

As the state prepares to officially certify the results of the general election, there is something worth recognizing: the thousands of Arizonans who worked to make our elections possible and the shared commitment to democracy that brought them together.

Leading up to this year's election, concerns about the security, fairness and future of our democratic elections weighed heavily on many Americans. Attacks on voting by mail were successfully defended, but court decisions significantly weakened the Voting Rights Act. Questions about election integrity and the ability of every eligible voter to participate created uncertainty at a time when public confidence mattered enormously.

Here in Arizona, election officials, poll workers, volunteers, observers and community members put in the work that makes fair, secure and accessible elections possible.

And that work deserves our recognition.

As faith and civic leaders in Southern Arizona, we come from different backgrounds and hold different perspectives. We may disagree about candidates or policies, but we share a fundamental belief that every eligible voter should have the opportunity to participate, every lawful vote should be counted, and election results should reflect the will of the voters.

Those principles belong to all of us, regardless of political affiliation.