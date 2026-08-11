Working on my final exit now takes up much of my “quality” time. None of this is cheap or easy. When I travel to Switzerland, Dignitas, an organization that helps terminally ill people die, will require that I be examined by two doctors to ensure that I still have the capacity to make this decision. That’s why I need to go sooner than I would prefer.

This is my choice

Despite all the hassles, I take great comfort in knowing how my life will end. Other people with Alzheimer’s make different choices. That’s their choice, and I should have mine.

Why am I forced to travel to a foreign country, far away from my family and friends, to exercise this right? I would rather stick around longer and take physician-prescribed medication to end my life in Iowa. Surely we can do better.

More states, including Illinois, are giving their residents more end-of-life autonomy.

Even those laws, however, require a doctor to declare that the person seeking to end their life has six months or less to live. That requirement fails Alzheimer’s patients. My body could live on for years after my mind is gone.

In Canada, competent individuals with Alzheimer’s can get assistance in dying. With adequate safeguards, such laws prevent needless suffering for patients and their families.

More: Death with dignity is about freedom for Iowans

We Iowans are on our own. The Iowa Legislature has repeatedly rejected, with little debate, death with dignity legislation. Republicans talk a good game about personal freedom, but have done nothing to advance this important topic. No bills, no committee meetings, nothing.