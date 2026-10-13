“You are the real 1%. In the middle of the Profession of Arms. You feel comfortable inside the violence so that our citizens can live peacefully. Lethality is your calling card and victory your only acceptable end-state.”

He gifted each person present with a book of his speeches, prefaced by words of President Trump: “I will unleash you to be violent, lethal and unstoppable — and I will always have your back. Godspeed.”

Late in his speech, Hegseth announced the creation of a new department: the Office of Religious Affairs, “Because while we wage physical war, we all know the real battle is spiritual. God is good. Evil is not. America's military must understand the difference.”

Hegseth sports on his body the words Deus Vult, or “God wills it,” the cry of medieval Crusaders as they rode off to slaughter Muslims and reclaim the holy land.

In his Holy Week Masses last April, the American Pope Leo XIV, spiritual leader of the world’s 1.28 billion Catholics, said, “Brothers and sisters, this is our God: Jesus, King of Peace, who rejects war, whom no one can use to justify war. He does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them, saying, ‘Even though you make many prayers, I will not listen; your hands are full of blood.’”

Hegseth and others mocked the Pope, advising him to stay in his own lane, to stay out of world affairs. President Trump proclaimed that Leo was “weak on crime, and terrible for foreign policy.”