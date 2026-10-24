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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

There is something extraordinary about a small business owner who opens their doors each morning.

Before the first customer arrives, before the lights come on and the day's work begins, that owner has already made a choice. A choice to believe in something. To invest in an idea. To create opportunity not only for themselves, but for the people they employ, the families who depend on them, and the neighborhoods they call home.

And in today's economy, that choice requires more courage than ever.

Across Southern Arizona, small business owners are navigating rising costs, economic uncertainty, workforce challenges, and the everyday pressures of keeping their businesses operating. They are making difficult decisions, stretching every dollar, and doing everything they can to protect the livelihoods of those who count on them. Yet they continue showing up.

They continue investing in their communities. They continue employing our neighbors. And they continue believing that tomorrow can be better than today. We have a responsibility to ensure that belief is met with more than encouraging words. It deserves meaningful action.

That is why the Southern Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is proud to partner with Pima County on the Business Safety & Beautification Grant Program, an initiative designed to help small businesses make improvements that strengthen their operations and the communities around them.