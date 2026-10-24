The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
There is something extraordinary about a small business owner who opens their doors each morning.
Before the first customer arrives, before the lights come on and the day's work begins, that owner has already made a choice. A choice to believe in something. To invest in an idea. To create opportunity not only for themselves, but for the people they employ, the families who depend on them, and the neighborhoods they call home.
And in today's economy, that choice requires more courage than ever.
Across Southern Arizona, small business owners are navigating rising costs, economic uncertainty, workforce challenges, and the everyday pressures of keeping their businesses operating. They are making difficult decisions, stretching every dollar, and doing everything they can to protect the livelihoods of those who count on them. Yet they continue showing up.
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They continue investing in their communities. They continue employing our neighbors. And they continue believing that tomorrow can be better than today. We have a responsibility to ensure that belief is met with more than encouraging words. It deserves meaningful action.
That is why the Southern Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is proud to partner with Pima County on the Business Safety & Beautification Grant Program, an initiative designed to help small businesses make improvements that strengthen their operations and the communities around them.
Made possible through Pima County's One Pima Initiative, championed by District 5 Supervisor Andrés Cano, this partnership represents an initial $250,000 commitment to supporting local businesses. Eligible businesses may apply for grants of up to $10,000 to make meaningful safety and beautification improvements.
For one business, that might mean installing security cameras or exterior lighting to create a safer environment for employees and customers. For another, it might mean repairing a storefront, repainting a building, removing graffiti, or restoring an exterior that has weathered years of use.
For others, it could mean investing in landscaping, shade structures, murals, or community-facing improvements that make an entire commercial corridor more welcoming.
These projects may seem modest when considered individually. But their collective impact can be remarkable.
Because when a business improves its storefront, it does more than change the appearance of a building. It sends a message to its customers, its employees, and its neighbors: We believe in this place. We believe in its future. And we're here to stay.
The program is available to qualifying businesses with 50 or fewer employees that maintain a physical, licensed business location in Pima County and are in good standing with applicable regulatory agencies. Businesses do not have to be members of the Southern Arizona Hispanic Chamber to apply. Membership in a local chamber may provide additional points during application evaluation, but this opportunity is intended to reach businesses throughout Pima County, including those in underserved and rural communities.
Applications will open Oct. 30, and interested businesses can learn more about eligibility, eligible improvements, and the online application process by visiting SoAZHCC.org.
I am grateful to Supervisor Cano, the Pima County Board of Supervisors, County Administration and the Pima County Economic Development team for recognizing something fundamental: the strength of our economy is inseparable from the strength of our small businesses.
No single grant will solve every challenge confronting a business owner. But sometimes an investment at the right moment can make an extraordinary difference.
It can restore confidence. It can create momentum. It can remind someone who has spent years building a dream that their community believes in that dream, too.
And when we choose to invest in those dreams, we are doing more than improving storefronts.
We are investing in opportunity, in dignity, and in the promise of a stronger Southern Arizona.
That is something worth believing in. And more importantly, something worth building together.
Rob Elias is the president and CEO of the Southern Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.