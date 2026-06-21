Trump the architect returns to Paris and the Arch de Triumph for a second promotion: our very own triumphal arch rising to 250 feet in the air, a full 120 feet above the legal limit set to protect the view of the Capital and beloved monuments. Opponents correctly claim that if allowed, the new structure would interfere with the visibility of the Lincoln Memorial. But then Trump is not a Lincoln kind of guy.

For our Nation’s 250 years, Washington has been a carefully designed work of civic art and history which began when George Washington hired Pierre L’Enfant to design America’s Capital City. In 1791, the French-born architect submitted a unique tribute to our history and culture which inspired monuments to our greatest presidents, including Jefferson, Lincoln, Franklin Roosevelt,

and Washington, himself. A miles long mall and reflecting pool allow the monuments to admire each other on the road to the Capitol. More recent additions have been museums that celebrate Native American and African American cultures. Each of these additions was the painstaking work of expert panels and governing committees.

The pile of dirt and rubble next to the East Wing is further evidence, if any is needed, that we are under the command of a leader who is an architect of destruction. It is a fitting symbol of the Trump Era. While preaching Christian virtues and creative governance, Trump and his lackeys, are fattening their own wallets, as they make America a poorer and less respected country.