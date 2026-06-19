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Arizona athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois denied having interest in the AD job at Wisconsin despite a report stating that she was a finalist.

Reed-Francois on Friday issued a statement to the Star through a UA spokesman saying that she is “very happy where my feet are.” She did not directly comment on whether she sought the Wisconsin job or is eyeing other opportunities.

WildcatAuthority reported earlier Friday that Reed-Francois “is considered a finalist for the Wisconsin AD job” and is “involved with two to three others currently.”

Reed-Francois responded as follows:

“Anytime my name is connected to opportunities outside the University of Arizona, I see it as a testament to the momentum we have built together at Arizona Athletics. Our coaches, staff and student-athletes have worked with grit and integrity to move the Wildcats forward competitively, financially and culturally. That progress has been made possible by the unwavering support of university leadership and the extraordinary commitment of our donors and fans.

“We are proud of what we are building, and I am very happy where my feet are. Bear Down.”

Contentious negotiations with UA men’s basketball coach Tommy Lloyd leading into the Final Four and language in his new contract have fueled speculation that Reed-Francois would pursue another job.