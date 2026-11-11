Our voter information website, readysetvotetucson.org, received over 14,000 visits this election season. Visitors accessed our voter checklist, candidate position descriptions and ballot proposition information. It was especially helpful in directing voters to the County Recorder’s ballot tracking website. Our website also provided information on election dates and deadlines and how to find and contact your elected officials. For those who prefer a printed resource, our “Citizen’s Directory of Elected Officials” is published every year and available at most public libraries. Voters can also find Arizona-specific voting information at Vote411.org/Arizona.

The League accomplishes all of this on a very limited budget thanks to the efforts of our hard-working volunteers. We are already in the early stages of planning for the 2027 local elections and, of course, for the national election of 2028. We are also considering how best to expand our reach through Southern Arizona in the upcoming election cycles. We believe it is never too early to begin these planning efforts.

We are always welcoming new volunteers to help with this important work. And as a small volunteer organization, we are interested in connecting with individual and organizational funders who share our goals for community engagement.

As we look ahead to the next two years, we will need more volunteers, more funding and more planning. We look forward to this challenge and hope those in the community who value our work and have benefitted from our efforts will reach out to share their support and partnering opportunities.