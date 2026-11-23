For many, the inherent complexity in choosing the correct plan matters enormously. Choosing between high-deductible plans, copayments and out-of-pocket maximums now requires financial planning along with medical decisions amidst the uncertainty of future healthcare needs. Healthcare today is no longer only a clinical issue but is now a household budgeting issue. A poor choice can translate into thousands of dollars in expenses or bankruptcy.

What the health consumer does know is that depending on the plan chosen, the deductible increases annually. Also, Advantage plans can change benefits, providers and costs year to year, while Medigap premiums can change. Although varied by state, projected rate adjustments for popular options like Plan G and Plan N commonly range from 20% to 35% across commercial providers.

The U.S. is the only major industrial country without universal access, already spending about twice as much for healthcare while having less access and poorer health statistics, including longevity and infant mortality. Major reasons for higher costs are higher prices for care, along with administrative bloat and private insurance overhead. A recent Yale School of Public Health report found switching to a universal, single-payer healthcare system in the U.S. could reduce annual healthcare spending by $1 trillion and save over 114,000 lives each year. Some universal access proposals replace private insurance plans while care continues to be provided by the private sector. Regressive premiums would be replaced with progressive taxes based on income. Coverage would be guaranteed for everyone while eliminating most out-of-pocket costs like co-pays and deductibles. Caps on expenditures would protect against medical bankruptcy.