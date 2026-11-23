The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers:
The annual onslaught of Medicare enrollment ads is in full swing for Americans 65 and over to choose or change their annual coverage or, as some call it, another round of “healthcare roulette.”
In Southern Arizona, there are approximately 360,000 Medicare beneficiaries who can choose from 10 supplemental Medigap plans lettered from A to N or from between 28 and 88 Medicare Advantage plans, depending on which specific county they live in.
In either case, they place their bet hoping that they have chosen the plan best suited for their needs. Selecting any healthcare plan includes uncertainty and unpredictability with potentially profound consequences.
This annual endeavor of reviewing healthcare plans, choosing a new or existing plan based on factors such as monthly cost, annual deductibles, limitations of benefits and choice of providers, often takes several stressful and frustrating hours.
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Too confusing? In recent years, a new “cottage industry” has emerged called healthcare advisors, advocates, consultants or brokers. Beginning every October, there are no shortages of folding tables outside grocery or big box stores, inside shopping malls, or online and on social media, all touting their expertise to make the best plan choice. Are you better off slugging through the annual process alone or seeking out these consultants?
Perhaps more disconcerting, data from KFF, formerly Kaiser Family Foundation, shows roughly 9% to 13% of traditional Medicare beneficiaries rely on basic Medicare alone without any supplemental Medigap coverage, employer-sponsored retiree plans, or Medicaid. This leaves millions of people exposed to high out-of-pocket costs because traditional Medicare has no yearly cap on spending. Medical care expenses and illness are significant contributors to financial hardship and bankruptcy, including among those who have existing coverage.
For many, the inherent complexity in choosing the correct plan matters enormously. Choosing between high-deductible plans, copayments and out-of-pocket maximums now requires financial planning along with medical decisions amidst the uncertainty of future healthcare needs. Healthcare today is no longer only a clinical issue but is now a household budgeting issue. A poor choice can translate into thousands of dollars in expenses or bankruptcy.
What the health consumer does know is that depending on the plan chosen, the deductible increases annually. Also, Advantage plans can change benefits, providers and costs year to year, while Medigap premiums can change. Although varied by state, projected rate adjustments for popular options like Plan G and Plan N commonly range from 20% to 35% across commercial providers.
The U.S. is the only major industrial country without universal access, already spending about twice as much for healthcare while having less access and poorer health statistics, including longevity and infant mortality. Major reasons for higher costs are higher prices for care, along with administrative bloat and private insurance overhead. A recent Yale School of Public Health report found switching to a universal, single-payer healthcare system in the U.S. could reduce annual healthcare spending by $1 trillion and save over 114,000 lives each year. Some universal access proposals replace private insurance plans while care continues to be provided by the private sector. Regressive premiums would be replaced with progressive taxes based on income. Coverage would be guaranteed for everyone while eliminating most out-of-pocket costs like co-pays and deductibles. Caps on expenditures would protect against medical bankruptcy.
No universal access proposal, including Medicare for All, will be an instant cure-all. The current problems of access, cost and quality evolved over decades. However, the current situation is intolerable and not sustainable, not only for consumers but business, industry and many healthcare providers. The question is not whether we can afford universal access, but can we afford not to?
As the old saying goes, Americans eventually do the right thing — after trying everything else. Perhaps the U.S. will one day soon figure out that our current approach to healthcare delivery is sorely lacking.
Nicholas Iammarino is Professor Emeritus of Public Health Sciences at Rice University, Houston, Texas. Thomas O’Rourke, who lives in Tucson, is a Professor Emeritus of Community Health at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, Illinois