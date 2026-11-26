To be sure, AI can be helpful for wellness purposes. It can help young people name what they are feeling, practice calming strategies, reflect on patterns, prepare for a difficult conversation, or find language for something they are not yet ready to say out loud.

Used carefully, AI can be a bridge to insight, support and even professional help. But AI should never be mistaken for the human relationships children need to feel safe, known and loved.

AI didn’t break us. It is simply the newest place where the break is showing up.

We need to allow vulnerability to combat emotional silence

The deeper problem is this: We have built a culture that withholds permission to feel. We don’t teach vulnerability as a strength. We teach it as a liability. We don’t train youth to sit with sadness, anger, fear, shame or grief. We train them to silence it, punish it, minimize it or deny it exists. Then we act surprised when they outsource their inner lives to an algorithm.

A colleague recently told us about the dinner table rule in his childhood home: only positive news. His father, he said, “couldn’t deal with anything else.” So each night at dinner everyone had to report something positive that had happened that day. If worry or disappointment slipped out, his father would cut it off with one word: “Next.”

That training worked. No one shared their worries, fears or insecurities. They learned that love was available ‒ but only for the positive version of themselves. Eventually, the oldest child’s drug use became severe enough that, unbeknownst to his parents, he stopped attending classes and dropped out of college.