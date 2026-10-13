The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
In a city with more than 300 days of sunshine a year, Tucson has no shortage of solar energy potential. The bigger question is how we turn that potential into investments that make our communities more affordable, resilient, and prepared for the future.
Proposition 421 allows Tucson to do exactly that.
At the center of the proposition is the Energy Collaboration Agreement (ECA), an innovative agreement between the City of Tucson and Tucson Electric Power that would dedicate $2 million in TEP shareholder funds each year to local climate and clean energy solutions.
Over the life of the agreement, that adds up to approximately $64 million.
That’s $64 million to plant trees, invest in shade structures and support energy efficiency in Tucson; $64 million that can help expand access to solar for low-income households and invest in electric vehicle charging infrastructure, battery storage, and apprenticeships for energy-related careers.
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Most importantly, these investments cannot be recovered through customer energy bills.
These are the kind of solutions Vote Solar advocates for. For nearly 25 years, Vote Solar has been fighting for a 100% clean energy future through a solutions-driven, people-first approach to accelerating the clean energy transition at the state and local level. As electricity demand and energy costs rise, we’re working to build a local, solar-powered system that delivers more affordable, reliable power directly in our communities.
The ECA is an innovative opportunity to fund local solutions for boosting climate resilience. The model exists in just a handful of cities across the nation, and would be the first of its kind in Arizona.
To put the ECA into effect, Tucson voters must approve Proposition 421, which includes the city’s franchise agreement with TEP. What makes this agreement particularly exciting is that Tucson has negotiated something more: a dedicated investment in the community's climate resilience.
Proposition 421 could usher in a new standard for franchise agreements across our state, setting a compelling precedent that encourages other communities to negotiate agreements that meet local needs and take real action on climate change.
Tucson is just the type of city to lead on an initiative like the ECA. The city has a strong commitment to sustainability and innovation, along with a climate action plan that this funding would help put into practice.
The ECA is not perfect — most solutions aren’t — but it moves us from theory to practice on climate resilience. As environmental advocates, our job does not stop at identifying the problem. We also deliver solutions that improve material conditions for our communities. This is particularly true as we center those impacted first and worst by the climate crisis, and build popular support to scale climate resilience in our city and beyond.
In one of the sunniest cities in the country, we have an opportunity to show what it looks like to turn our abundant clean energy resources into tangible benefits for the people who live here. We can invest directly in solutions, learn from what works, and build the public support needed to scale climate resilience in Tucson and beyond.
Ballots are arriving in mailboxes and landing on kitchen tables across Tucson. I encourage you to join Vote Solar and vote yes on Proposition 421.
As regional director for the interior West at Vote Solar, Itzel Rios-Vega champions clean energy expansion across Arizona, Utah and New Mexico.