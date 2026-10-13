To put the ECA into effect, Tucson voters must approve Proposition 421, which includes the city’s franchise agreement with TEP. What makes this agreement particularly exciting is that Tucson has negotiated something more: a dedicated investment in the community's climate resilience.

Proposition 421 could usher in a new standard for franchise agreements across our state, setting a compelling precedent that encourages other communities to negotiate agreements that meet local needs and take real action on climate change.

Tucson is just the type of city to lead on an initiative like the ECA. The city has a strong commitment to sustainability and innovation, along with a climate action plan that this funding would help put into practice.

The ECA is not perfect — most solutions aren’t — but it moves us from theory to practice on climate resilience. As environmental advocates, our job does not stop at identifying the problem. We also deliver solutions that improve material conditions for our communities. This is particularly true as we center those impacted first and worst by the climate crisis, and build popular support to scale climate resilience in our city and beyond.

In one of the sunniest cities in the country, we have an opportunity to show what it looks like to turn our abundant clean energy resources into tangible benefits for the people who live here. We can invest directly in solutions, learn from what works, and build the public support needed to scale climate resilience in Tucson and beyond.

Ballots are arriving in mailboxes and landing on kitchen tables across Tucson. I encourage you to join Vote Solar and vote yes on Proposition 421.